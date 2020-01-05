Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits

Iran will no longer abide by any of the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.

It will continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog (IAEA), but will take steps to distance themselves from the restrictions of the deal, according to the statement from the Iranian government.

Six nations, including Germany, agreed the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Iran says there is now no limit on their uranium enrichment capacity.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, putting the deal at risk of falling apart.

The spokesman said that these steps could be reversed if the US lifts the current sanctions.

The Iranian government spokesman was not forthcoming on the exact level to which uranium would be enriched or the level of Iran's nuclear research and development.

Iran had previously been accused of breaching the deal by the UK, Germany and France for bolstering programs to enrich uranium.

What were the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal?

Under the 2015 deal negotiated between Iran and the P5+1 (US, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany), Tehran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of crushing international sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

Under the deal, Iran was permitted to maintain a small amount of nuclear-related activity and uranium stockpiles for research and medicine purposes.

However, the quantities are far below any threshold that would allow the fast and unannounced development of nuclear weapons. In effect, Iran was allowed peaceful nuclear research just as any other country.

Since 2015, there have been several deadlines given when it seemed that Iran would likely breach the limits of the sanctions. In 2018, Trump removed the US from the deal entirely, putting it on even more rocky grounds.

