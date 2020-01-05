 Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits | News | DW | 05.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits

Iran has said it will no longer respect the limits of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian officials have said they are considering even harsher steps following the US killing of General Soleimani.

Nuclear reactor in Arak, near Tehran (picture-alliance/abaca/SalamPix)

Iran will no longer abide by any of the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.

It will continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog  (IAEA), but will take steps to distance themselves from the restrictions of the deal, according to the statement from the Iranian government.

Six nations, including Germany, agreed the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Iran says there is now no limit on their uranium enrichment capacity.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, putting the deal at risk of falling apart. 

Read more: Germany fights to salvage Iran nuclear deal as deadline looms

The spokesman said that these steps could be reversed if the US lifts the current sanctions.

The Iranian government spokesman was not forthcoming on the exact level to which uranium would be enriched or the level of Iran's nuclear research and development.

Iran had previously been accused of breaching the deal by the UK, Germany and France for bolstering programs to enrich uranium.

Watch video 02:43

Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment

What were the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal?

Under the 2015 deal negotiated between Iran and the P5+1 (US, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany), Tehran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of crushing international sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

Under the deal, Iran was permitted to maintain a small amount of nuclear-related activity and uranium stockpiles for research and medicine purposes.

Read more: US and Iran: Decades of enmity

However, the quantities are far below any threshold that would allow the fast and unannounced development of nuclear weapons. In effect, Iran was allowed peaceful nuclear research just as any other country.

Since 2015, there have been several deadlines given when it seemed that Iran would likely breach the limits of the sanctions. In 2018, Trump removed the US from the deal entirely, putting it on even more rocky grounds.

Watch video 02:22

Qassem Soleimani mourned by huge crowds

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany, France, UK slam Iran over nuclear breaches

The three countries have said Iran's breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal have made it "increasingly difficult" to reduce tensions in the Middle East. Top diplomats have warned they might take action against Tehran. (11.11.2019)  

UN nuclear watchdog: 'Time is of the essence' on Iran cooperation

The IAEA has urged Iran to cooperate as the agency gathers information on Tehran's nuclear program. It confirmed Tehran was preparing to use more advanced centrifuges — further breaching a fragile 2015 nuclear deal. (09.09.2019)  

What are Donald Trump's objections to the Iran nuclear deal?

The US president is threatening to pull the country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord. DW examines why Trump is considering dropping the deal and who shares his concerns on Iran. (20.09.2017)  

Germany fights to salvage Iran nuclear deal as deadline looms

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has arrived in Iran, looking for "constructive ways" to save the 2015 nuclear deal. DW takes a look at the timing of his visit, the various actors involved and their goals. (10.06.2019)  

US and Iran: Decades of enmity

The targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US is the latest episode in a troubled relationship. DW examines the tensions between the two nations dating back decades. (03.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment  

Qassem Soleimani mourned by huge crowds  

Related content

Irak Najaf | Trauernde tragen den Sarg von Soleimani

Qassem Soleimani mourned by huge crowds 05.01.2020

Mourners turned out in force for Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed at the first of the year by a strike from the US. President Donald Trump has sworn further action if Iran makes good on its threat to retaliate.

Iran Kommandeur Al-Kuds-Brigaden General Ghassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani? 03.01.2020

As commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani was Iran's top general and most popular military commander. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called him a 'living martyr of the revolution.'

Irak Qassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader? 03.01.2020

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life.

Advertisement