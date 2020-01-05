Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits

Iran will no longer abide by any of the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.

It will continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, but will take steps to distance themselves from the restrictions of the deal, according to the statement from the Iranian government.

Six nations, including Germany, agreed the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Iran says there is now no limit on their uranium enrichment capacity.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, putting the deal at risk of falling apart.

The spokesman said that these steps could be reversed if the US lifts the current sanctions.

The Iranian government spokesman was not forthcoming on the exact level to which uranium would be enriched or the level of Iran's nuclear research and development.

Iran had previously beenaccused of breaching the deal by the UK, Germany and France for bolstering programs to enrich uranium.

Watch video 02:43 Share Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PBho Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment

ed/aw (AP, Reuters)