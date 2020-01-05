 Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits | News | DW | 05.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits

Iran has said it will no longer respect the limits of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian officials have said they are considering even harsher steps following the US killing of General Soleimani.

Nuclear reactor in Arak, near Tehran (picture-alliance/abaca/SalamPix)

Iran will no longer abide by any of the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.

It will continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, but will take steps to distance themselves from the restrictions of the deal, according to the statement from the Iranian government.

Six nations, including Germany, agreed the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Iran says there is now no limit on their uranium enrichment capacity.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, putting the deal at risk of falling apart. 

The spokesman said that these steps could be reversed if the US lifts the current sanctions.

The Iranian government spokesman was not forthcoming on the exact level to which uranium would be enriched or the level of Iran's nuclear research and development.

Iran had previously beenaccused of breaching the deal by the UK, Germany and France for bolstering programs to enrich uranium.

Watch video 02:43

Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment

ed/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany, France, UK slam Iran over nuclear breaches

The three countries have said Iran's breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal have made it "increasingly difficult" to reduce tensions in the Middle East. Top diplomats have warned they might take action against Tehran. (11.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment  

Related content

Irak Najaf | Trauernde tragen den Sarg von Soleimani

Qassem Soleimani mourned by huge crowds 05.01.2020

Mourners turned out in force for Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed at the first of the year by a strike from the US. President Donald Trump has sworn further action if Iran makes good on its threat to retaliate.

Iran Kommandeur Al-Kuds-Brigaden General Ghassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani? 03.01.2020

As commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani was Iran's top general and most popular military commander. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called him a 'living martyr of the revolution.'

Irak Qassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader? 03.01.2020

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life.

Advertisement