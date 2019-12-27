Iran warship accidentally 'hit by missile' during military drill

At least one Iranian sailor has died and 15 others were injured after Iran struck its own ship in a naval 'accident' in the Gulf of Oman. The damaged vessel is a domestically made warship.
One Iranian navy sailor was killed and 15 others were injured in the Gulf of Oman when an Iranian missile fired during a training exercise struck a support vessel near its target, Iranian state media reported Monday.
The missile struck the Konarak, a missile launching support warship that had been taking part in Sunday's exercise.
Iranian state television reported that the vessel had been putting targets out for other ships when it was hit, saying it had been too close to a target.
The strike was described as an accident.
Read more: Iran says willing for prisoner swap with US amid pandemic
Probe underway
"The circumstances of the incident are currently undergoing technical examinations," Iran's student News Agency ISNA said.
The incident took place near the port Jask, about 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman.
State media reported that the Dutch-made Konarak had been overhauled in 2018. The 47-meter (155-foot) vessel could carry up to 40 tons, and usually carried a crew of 20 soldiers.
Iran regularly holds military exercises in the area, which is closed off to the Strait of Hormuz. Some 20% of the world's oil passes through there.
The US Navy also monitors the area. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
kp/mm (AP, dpa)
DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Germany has been reluctant to embrace the United States' "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. Analysts say the current juncture requires more diplomatic resolve than ever. (06.01.2020)
Prosecutors won't look into Angela Merkel as an accessory to the Iranian general's killing, which the US may have coordinated via the Ramstein Air Base. The case creates uncomfortable questions for Germany's government. (22.04.2020)
A day after Germany designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization, Iran has "strongly condemned" the move and threatened Germany with consequences. They accused Germany of pandering to the US and Israel. (01.05.2020)
Iran is denying its border guards beat, tortured and forced Afghan migrants into a river where some drowned. The Afghan government has launched an investigation and promised "necessary" action. (03.05.2020)