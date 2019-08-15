 Iran warns US over oil tanker | News | DW | 19.08.2019

News

Iran warns US over oil tanker

Tehran has threatened "grave consequences" if the US renews efforts to detain an oil tanker at the center of a diplomatic row. The vessel was detained in Gibraltar for six weeks but left anchorage on Sunday night.

Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

Iran gave a stark warning to the US on Monday over further attempts to detain the Iranian oil tanker that set sail on Sunday, after it spent six weeks detained in Gibraltar.

The US Justice Department issued a federal warrant last week for the seizure of the supertanker. That notion was given short shrift from Tehran.

"Iran has given necessary warnings to American officials through its official channels... not to make such a mistake because it would have grave consequences," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi told reporters.

Iran had been in a standoff with Britain since Royal Marines seized the tanker, also known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on July 4 as it headed for Syria. British authorities apprehended the vessel on suspicion of it shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Iranian oil tanker anchored in the Strait of Gibraltar

The Iranian oil tanker is seen here anchored in the Strait of Gibraltar, shortly before departing for Greece. The Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order last week, despite protests from the US

Later in July, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps impounded a British-flagged tanker in Gulf waters.

However, on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry refuted suggestions it was a tit-for-tat move. "There is no connection whatsoever between these two vessels," spokesman Mousavi said.

The Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, left anchorage off Gibraltar late on Sunday night and is currently en route to Kalamta, Greece, according to shipping data.

jsi/ng (AFP, Reuters)

