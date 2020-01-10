 Iran vows to punish those responsible for downing Ukrainian plane | News | DW | 14.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran vows to punish those responsible for downing Ukrainian plane

President Hassan Rouhani said the "tragic" accidental shooting down of a passenger plane was an "unforgivable error."

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said that those responsible for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet must be punished.

In a televised speech, the president said it was important that those "at fault or negligent at any level" face justice.

"Anyone who should be punished, must be punished," the president said in a televised speech.

Rouhani added that the "tragic event" would be subject to a thorough investigation. "The judiciary must form a special court with high-ranking judge and dozens of experts...The whole world will be watching," he said. 

Collective guilt

At the same time, the president acknowledged the accidental and collective nature of the incident, saying it was "an unforgivable error...one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash."

"Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step. We should assure people that it will not happen again," Rouhani said.  

The president said that his government was "accountable to Iranians and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash."

Watch video 02:08

Fresh protests in Iran over downing of Ukrainian jet

The Ukrainian International Airlines flight took off from Tehran and was en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv when it was shot down by the Iranian military, killing all 176 people on board. 

Read more: Opinion: Protests and mourning in Tehran

Iran initially denied responsibility for the crash. The tragic incident came just hours after Tehran fired missiles at two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of a top Iranian military official. 

The government has since claimed responsibility for downing the plane and said it was an accident. Iran's military had been on high alert for a US counterattack when it brought down the jetliner just outside of Tehran, officials said. 

kp/ (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Iran invites global aviation monitor to support crash probe

Iran has invited an international aviation monitor to send experts to investigate last week's crash. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said increased tensions "brought about by US actions" contributed to the tragedy. (14.01.2020)  

Opinion: Protests and mourning in Tehran

The crowds mourning Qassem Soleimani last week have been replaced by anti-government protests after the downing of a Ukrainian airliner. What Iranians want now is law and order, says DW's Peter Philipp. (13.01.2020)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fresh protests in Iran over downing of Ukrainian jet  

Related content

Ukraine Kiew | Trauer nach Flugzeugabsturz im Iran

Opinion: We need transparency from Tehran on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran 10.01.2020

Was the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down? If that proves true, the victims would be even more bitter proof that innocent civilians pay the price when violence escalates, writes DW's Matthias von Hein.

Iran Flugzeugabsturz Ukraine International Airlines | Wrackteile bei Teheran

Ukraine calls on Western powers to share intelligence on plane crash 10.01.2020

US officials have provided Ukraine with "important data" on the deadly crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet outside Tehran, Kyiv said. The plane went down as Iranians were firing missiles against US targets in Iraq.

Iran | Trauer und Proteste | Flugzeugabsturz

Fresh protests in Iran over downing of Ukrainian jet 13.01.2020

In Iran, public anger is growing over the government's admission that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. Tehran had initially denied military involvement, claiming the crash had been caused by a mechanical fault.

Advertisement