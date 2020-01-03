Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

US forces have killed the head of Iran's elite Quds Force and the deputy leader of Iraq's Shiite-dominated Popular Mobilization Units.

US President Donald Trump said two days earlier Iran would "pay a very big price" after Shiite militia supporters stormed the US embassy.

Iranian officials have vowed retribution for Friday's attack.

Observers say the targeted strike marks a destabilizing escalation between Washington and Tehran.

Read more: US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

08:05 To catch you up to speed, here's a brief rundown of today's events and how we got here. US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, according to the Pentagon. A US strike was carried out overnight near Baghdad International Airport.

The attack came after Iran-backed PMU supporters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad in protest of a US airstrike that killed PMU militiamen. The US had defended their actions, saying it was in retaliation for PMU elements launching rockets at US troops in Erbil.

07:48 Iranian officials announced "an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council." The plan is to "review the murderous attack on the vehicle of General Soleimani in Baghdad that lead to his martyrdom."

07:44 Social media users appear worried. "World War 3" was trending on Twitter with more than one million tweets.

Qassem Soleimani was considered one of Iran's most powerful generals. He led the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, which reported directly to Ayatollah Khamenei.

07:31 To provide some context on the crowds of cheering Iraqis in Baghdad and elsewhere, the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces were seen as instrumental in quelling anti-government protests since October. Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in the airstrike, was reportedly behind orders to quash the protests.

Here's the take from Hassan Hassan, a veteran Middle East analyst and author of ISIS: The Army of Terror:

"If the killing of Iran's top operatives in Iraq happened outside the context of protests, it'd have been different. But it came amid a wide sense of helplessness, anger and frustration with pro-Iran militias (PMUs) and their role against the popular protests."

07:11 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a video that he said showed: "Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more."

07:07 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the US should expect "hard retaliation," describing the attack's perpetrators as "criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood."

"Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," said Khamenei.

07:00 Welcome to the DW News' live blog covering the latest in the ongoing escalation between the US and Iran.

Earlier on Friday, US forces carried out a targeted airstrike killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces(PMF).

For officials and observers, the attack represented a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilize the region. It comes on the heels of tit-for-tat attacks between PMF elements and the US that triggered protests in Baghdad and the eventual storming of the US embassy.

Follow us here for the latest.

Read more: US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack

Watch video 00:23 Trump does not foresee war with Iran

ls/stb (AP, Reuters)