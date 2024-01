01/03/2024 January 3, 2024

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has promised a “harsh response” after twin blasts killed at least 103 people in the country’s south. Two bombs exploded at a memorial service for an Iranian general who was killed by a US drone strike in 2020. Iran analyst Simon Mabon told DW that the list of groups that could be held responsible was “quite long.”