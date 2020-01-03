Iran: US targets 52 sites, Trump vows to 'hit hard' if Tehran retaliates

US President Donald Trump reacted angrily on Saturday to Iran's threats of reprisals after the United States' drone strike that resulted in the killing of Iran's top army general, Qassem Soleimani.

The president said the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if Iran attacks American personnel or assets.

Trump began his series of tweets by saying: "Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime."

He continued: "Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."

Trump concluded with a stern warning for Tehran: "The USA wants no more threats!"

jsi/cmk (AFP, dpa)

