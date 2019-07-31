Iran: US 'must lift sanctions' before we talk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded an end to US sanctions, declaring it was necessary for talks to continue.

In a speech broadcast on state TV Tuesday, Rouhani said that Tehran favored "talks and negotiations," but that "the US should lift all sanctions first."

The Iranian government was ready to talk regardless of the US stance on a nuclear deal, Rouhani added. "Whether they want to come into the JCPOA or not, it's up to them," he said.

Iranian representatives also turned down a trip to the White House to meet Donald Trump.

The US left the landmark deal in 2018, which had set limits on Iranian nuclear developments in exchange for an end to economic sanctions on Iran. The US also began to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian foreign ministry had confirmed Monday that officials would not be attending a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. Tensions have remained high between the US and the gulf state, after Iran captured another foreign vessel on Monday.

