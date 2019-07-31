Iran: US 'must lift sanctions' before we talk

War with Iran would be the "mother of all wars," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said in a live TV address. The US must lift all sanctions if it wants to negotiate with Tehran, he warned.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded an end to US sanctions, declaring it was necessary for talks to continue.
In a speech broadcast on state TV Tuesday, Rouhani said that Tehran favored "talks and negotiations," but that "the US should lift all sanctions first."
The Iranian government was ready to talk regardless of the US stance on a nuclear deal, Rouhani added. "Whether they want to come into the JCPOA or not, it's up to them," he said.
The US left the landmark deal in 2018, which had set limits on Iranian nuclear developments in exchange for an end to economic sanctions on Iran. The US also began to reimpose sanctions on Iran.
Read more: Opinion: Iran's calculated escalation in the Persian Gulf
The Iranian foreign ministry had confirmed Monday that officials would not be attending a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. Tensions have remained high between the US and the gulf state, after Iran captured another foreign vessel on Monday.
jns/rt (AFP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Mohammad Javad Zarif has responded defiantly to the US targeting him for his role as Iran's chief diplomat. The sanctions raise questions about the Trump administration's stated willingness to talk with Tehran. (31.07.2019)
Britain says it will join a US-led mission to protect merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Germany has rejected joining the mission, which comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West. (05.08.2019)
Iran says it has captured an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and claims it was smuggling fuel to some Arab states. The seizure puts Tehran on a fresh collision course with the West over security in the key shipping route. (04.08.2019)
Iranian speedboats recently went after a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite this provocation, the Iranian regime is not out for war, says Rainer Hermann of German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (14.07.2019)