Iran: Two judges shot dead outside Supreme Court in Tehran

The Iranian judiciary said three judges were targeted in what it called an assassination attempt outside court in Tehran. The assailant then reportedly took his own life.

A shooting incident occurred at the Supreme Court in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday, with two judges killed.

What do we know about the incident?

The judiciary identified the slain judges as Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini.

"Three judges of the Supreme Court were targeted. Two of them were martyred and one was injured," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

It added that the "assailant killed himself."

The third judge was also wounded in the attack, as well as a bodyguard.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told state television later on Saturday that "a person armed with a handgun entered the room" of the two judges and shot them.

He added that the two judges had long been involved in "national security cases, including espionage and terrorism."

The motive for the attack remains unclear. Opposition websites have previously said that Moghiseh was involved in trials of those they describe as political prisoners.

Authorities said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

dh/rmt (AFP, Reuters)