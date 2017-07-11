 Iran: Top nuclear scientist ′assassinated,′ says state media | News | DW | 27.11.2020

News

Iran: Top nuclear scientist 'assassinated,' says state media

Iranian state media have reported that a scientist, said by Israel to have led a military nuclear program, has been assassinated by "terrorists." Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

Centrifuges at the Natanz enrichment facility in central Iran.

Iranian state television said on Friday that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a nuclear scientist, had been "assassinated" near Tehran.

State media reported the prominent scientist died in hospital of injuries suffered in the attack.

"Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving him, and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle," a statement by Iran's armed forces carried by state media said. 

State TV cited sources confirming the death, but did not provide any further details.

Iranian defense minister Javad Zarif tweeted that there was evidence Israel was involved.

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice — with serious indications of Israeli role — shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," he wrote.

Leader of nuclear program 'Hope'

Some reports said he had been shot dead by "terrorists." Local authorities said some attackers had also been killed.

Fakhrizadeh led a nuclear program called "Amad" or "Hope" that was disbanded in the 2000s. Israel and the West alleged it was a military operation, but Tehran has long said that all its nuclear activities are peaceful.

Read more: Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal

Israel has long been suspected of carrying out a number of assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists nearly 10 years ago.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said it will not be commenting on reports of the attack. Netanyahu once called out his name in a new conference, saying "Remember that name."

Watch video 05:04

Alex Rosen: 'Either we get rid of the bombs, or they get rid of us'

ed,tj/jlw (AP, dpa)

