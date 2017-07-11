 Iran to resume nuclear talks by November | News | DW | 27.10.2021

News

Iran to resume nuclear talks by November

Iranian officials say they will restart the long-stalled talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The new government has been slow to resume discussions, prompting international concern.

In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan

Despite six rounds of talks, little progress has been made

Iran will resume talks with world powers over its nuclear program by the end of November, Iranian officials announced on Wednesday.

The negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since the new Iranian government took power in August.

Hardline Islamist President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to take a more conservative approach than his predecessor.

"Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with (Enrique Mora) on the essential elements for successful negotiations. We agree to start negotiations before the end of November," Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on Twitter, after meeting with the European Union official who coordinates the nuclear talks.

"Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," he added.

In response, the US urged Iran to show "good faith" and quickly revive the deal.

"This window will not remain open forever as Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps, so we hope that they come to Vienna to negotiate quickly and in good faith," a State Department spokesperson said.

What is the current status of the nuclear negotiations?

In April, six world powers began discussions with Tehran on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal that former US President Donald Trump famously abandoned in 2018, reimposing crippling sanctions.

Despite six rounds of talks in Vienna, there remains a wide gulf between Tehran and Washington on which steps need to be taken when, with sticking points on which nuclear limits Tehran will accept and what sanctions the US will drop.

Since the Iranian election, Western powers have urged Iran to return to the talks, saying Tehran's nuclear program is progressing well beyond the limits of the deal.

aw/wd (Reuters, AFP)

