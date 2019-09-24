Iran: Three family members of activist Masih Alinejad arrested

Amnesty International reports that Masih Alinejad’s brother, Alireza Alinejad, and Hadi and Leila Lotfi, brother and sister of her former husband, Max Lotfi, were arrested by officials from the ministry of intelligence.

Hadi Lotfi was released after being interrogated overnight about Masih Alinejad’s and Max Lotfi’s activities. According to Amnesty International he was told that any contact with his sister is considered a criminal offence and that he would be summoned for more questioning.

Masih Alinejad met with U.S. Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo in February 2019.

Alinejad wrote on Twitter the following morning that "we have no information about my brother's whereabouts. My mother and the family members of my brother's wife are deeply worried."