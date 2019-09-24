 Iran: Three family members of activist Masih Alinejad arrested | DW Freedom | Speech. Expression. Media. | DW | 26.09.2019

DW Freedom

Iran: Three family members of activist Masih Alinejad arrested

Three family members of U.S.-based journalist and activist Masih Alinejad were arrested in Iran on September 25, Amnesty International reports. Alinejad is the founder of a campaign against forced veiling laws in Iran.

Masih Alinejad (DW/M.Hosseini)

Amnesty International reports that Masih Alinejad’s brother, Alireza Alinejad, and Hadi and Leila Lotfi, brother and sister of her former husband, Max Lotfi, were arrested by officials from the ministry of intelligence.

Hadi Lotfi was released after being interrogated overnight about Masih Alinejad’s and Max Lotfi’s activities. According to Amnesty International he was told that any contact with his sister is considered a criminal offence and that he would be summoned for more questioning.

USA Treffen Masih Alinejad mit Mike Pompeo (USAdarFarsi)

Masih Alinejad met with U.S. Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo in February 2019.

Alinejad wrote on Twitter the following morning that "we have no information about my brother's whereabouts. My mother and the family members of my brother's wife are deeply worried."

Audios and videos on the topic

DW report: Masih Alinejad's protest campaigns 'My Stealthy Freedom' and 'White Wednesdays'  

