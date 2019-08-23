 Iran tests missile system — Revolutionary Guard | News | DW | 24.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran tests missile system — Revolutionary Guard

The Revolutionary Guard commander said Iran had tested a new missile. Iran regularly exaggerates its missile and defense technology capabilities.

Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami (Tasnim)

Iran has test-fired a new missile, Revolutionary Guard commander Major General Hossein Salami said Saturday, according to the semi-official Tasmin news agency.

Read moreWhat is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

"Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defense and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power," Salami said. "And yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation."

He did not provide information about the missile test.

Military analysts say Iran often exaggerates new missile and defense capabilities, although one reason the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord was over the country's long-range ballistic missile program.

Watch video 42:32

Quadriga - Iran Nuclear Deal: Forever Delayed?

Read moreIran's military power: What you need to know

On Thursday, Iran unveiled a domestically built mobile surface-to-air defense system. State media reported the Bavar-373 long-range missile defense system was similar to Russia's S-300.

Iran began developing the Bavar-373 in 2010 after international sanctions restricted the sale of Russia's S-300. After years of delays, Russia delivered the S-300 to Iran in 2016 after the lifting of sanctions under the international nuclear accord.

In June, Iran shot down a US Global Hawk drone with a surface-to-air missile, almost setting off a military conflict with the United States. Iran said the drone was in its airspace, a claim Washington denied.

cw/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Iran launches cruise missile equipped Fateh submarine

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled a new cruise missile capable semi-heavy submarine. The launch comes as tensions simmer with Washington and the EU over Iran's ballistic missile program. (17.02.2019)  

Iran unveils new ballistic missile at underground facility

Unveiling the new missile appears to be a direct challenge to Western criticism of Iran's ballistic missile program. Iran says its ballistic missiles are a defensive deterrent and not negotiable. (08.02.2019)  

Iran tests new cruise missile

An Iranian government video showed the test missile being launched and hitting a target in the desert. Tehran insists it is part of a purely defensive program and does not violate an international accord. (02.02.2019)  

Tensions run high after Iran shoots down US drone

The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)  

Iran's military power: What you need to know

Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (06.08.2018)  

What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (06.04.2019)  

Iran fires missiles at Syria militants in Ahvaz attack reprisal

Iran says it has launched a missile attack on militants in Syria it blames for a deadly attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz. Who really carried out the attack remains unclear. (01.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Quadriga - Iran Nuclear Deal: Forever Delayed?  

Related content

USA San Nicolas | Start Mittelstreckenrakete

Russia's Vladimir Putin vows 'symmetric response' to US missile test 23.08.2019

Vladimir Putin says he has ordered a reciprocal response after the US tested a missile that would have been banned under the now-scrapped INF treaty. But he said Russia would not be dragged into an expensive arms race.

Nordkorea feuert neue taktische Lenkflugkörper ab

North Korea test-fires missiles after joint military drills end 24.08.2019

North Korea has launched two suspected short-range missiles off its east coast, the latest in a series of launches in recent weeks. It comes after Pyongyang sharply criticized US-South Korean annual military drills.

Spanien Gibraltar | In Adrian Darya 1 umbenannter Grace 1 Supertanker

Iran warns US over oil tanker 19.08.2019

Tehran has threatened "grave consequences" if the US renews efforts to detain an oil tanker at the center of a diplomatic row. The vessel was detained in Gibraltar for six weeks but left anchorage on Sunday night.

Advertisement