Iran tanker seizure: UK to hold emergency meeting

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called an emergency meeting of the country's top government and security leaders for Monday, as London mulls its reaction to Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker.

The Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting usually includes ministers, security, intelligence and military chiefs. The ministers are reportedly considering freezing Iran's regime funds.

On Sunday, UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt expressed "extreme disappointment" over Iran's failure to deescalate the crisis, which began when Iran's Revolutionary Guard intercepted the oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

After talks with his counterparts in France and Germany, Hunt said the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz was "a top priority for European nations, while avoiding any possible escalation."

The UK also slammed the seizure as "illegal interference" in a letter to the UN Security Council. Hunt is expected to inform lawmakers about government's response on Monday afternoon.

Retaliation by Tehran?

Iran has said its forces took control of the tanker after it hit a fishing boat. The UK-flagged vessel allegedly turned off its transponder and failed to respond to warnings, according to Iranian officials, who added that the fate of the ship and its 23-member crew depends on an investigation.

However, observers believe the seizure of the empty tanker constitutes a retaliation by Tehran, after Britain seized an Iranian vessel near Gibraltar earlier this month.

The tactics Iran used on Friday, with its troops rappelling from helicopters onto the vessel, mirrors the ones used by UK forces two weeks earlier.

UK Navy frigate HMS Montrose was in the area during the takeover. Its crew was alerted but the warship was too far to reach the scene on time. Iranian forces and the Montrose communicated by radio during the incident, according to an audio recording of the exchange published by Dryad Global maritime analysts.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



'No challenge is intended'

On the recording, the Iranian forces are heard telling the tanker to "immediately" change course.

"If you obey, you will be safe," the Iranian troops say in English.

The British warship then also addresses the Stena Impero tanker, asking it to reiterate that they were in international waters and that the vessel's passage therefore "must not be impaired, impeded, obstructed or hampered" under international law.

The Iranians than tell the Montrose that "[n]o challenge is intended… I want to inspect the ship for security reason."

Montrose responds by telling the Iranian vessel that they "must not impede, obstruct or hamper the passage of MV Stena Impero." Despite this exchange, the Iranian forces then proceeded with the seizure.

Zarif calls for 'prudence and foresight'

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed the finger at US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, accusing him of trying to drag the UK "into a quagmire."

"Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys," he wrote on Twitter.

dj/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

