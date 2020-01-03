 Iran summons German diplomat over ′destructive remarks′ | News | DW | 05.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran summons German diplomat over 'destructive remarks'

Iran has summoned the German envoy to Tehran to protest "destructive remarks" made by German officials who said that the US air strikes that killed Soleimani were in response to Iranian military provocations.

Iranian parliament on Sunday (picture-alliance/dpa/Tasnim News Agency/M. Hassanzadeh)

Iran summoned Germany's charge d'affaires to Iran on Sunday. The summons was made to protest "destructive" comments made by German officials supporting the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike on Friday.

"Iran strongly criticizes inappropriate, insubstantial and destructive remarks of some German officials," the Iranian government said, according to Iranian state TV.

Some German officials made "wrong, thoughtless and damaging remarks in support of America's terrorist attack in Iraq," the foreign ministry added.

A German government spokeswoman claimed that the US strike that killed Soleimani was a response to Iranian military provocations.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday, ahead of the summons, that the German army mission in the Middle East would continue. He told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that the fight against the "Islamic State" group "is and remains of German interest."

He also announced that he was seeking talks with Tehran to ease the tensions. 

"Everyone must be aware that any provocation could now lead to an uncontrollable spiral of violence, with unforeseeable consequences for the entire region and also for our security in Europe," he added.

More to come...

ed/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Related content

Irak Qassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader? 03.01.2020

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life.

Irak Najaf | Trauernde tragen den Sarg von Soleimani

Qassem Soleimani mourned by huge crowds 05.01.2020

Mourners turned out in force for Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed at the first of the year by a strike from the US. President Donald Trump has sworn further action if Iran makes good on its threat to retaliate.

Iran Kommandeur Al-Kuds-Brigaden General Ghassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani? 03.01.2020

As commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani was Iran's top general and most popular military commander. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called him a 'living martyr of the revolution.'

Advertisement