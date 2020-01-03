Iran summons German diplomat over 'destructive remarks'

Iran summoned Germany's charge d'affaires to Iran on Sunday. The summons was made to protest "destructive" comments made by German officials supporting the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike on Friday.

"Iran strongly criticizes inappropriate, insubstantial and destructive remarks of some German officials," the Iranian government said, according to Iranian state TV.

Some German officials made "wrong, thoughtless and damaging remarks in support of America's terrorist attack in Iraq," the foreign ministry added.

A German government spokeswoman claimed that the US strike that killed Soleimani was a response to Iranian military provocations.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday, ahead of the summons, that the German army mission in the Middle East would continue. He told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that the fight against the "Islamic State" group "is and remains of German interest." He also announced that he was planning direct talks with the Tehran.

