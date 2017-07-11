 Iran state media says explosion heard in Tehran | News | DW | 09.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran state media says explosion heard in Tehran

The IRIB news agency didn't reveal the details of the blast, but cited social media reports as a source. Journalist Hasan Sari said that the blast allegedly targeted a missile facility of the IRGC.

A general view shows a traffic jam in downtown Tehran (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

Iran's state owned news agency reported an explosion in the western part of capital city Tehran in the early hours of Friday.

The IRIB news agency didn't provide further official details, but cited sources from social media. The agency said that electricity has been cut off in the area of the explosion.

Journalist Hasan Sari cited sources saying that the blast allegedly hit a missile facility/warehouse of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Sari added that there were "a series of explosions" in Tehran, Garmdareh and Quds.

The latest news follows an explosion at a factory in south Tehran, that killed two people. Last week, there was a fire that led to an explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in Tehran. Natanz was the main site of Iran's nuclear enrichment program.

Damage at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Tehran (picture-alliance/Tampa Bay Times )

Damage at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Tehran (picture-alliance/Tampa Bay Times )

An intelligence official told The New York Times said that Israel was possibly behind the attack. In the past, the Stuxnet computer virus was used to attack Natanz. It was widely believed that the US and Israel had developed the virus.

am/rc (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Iran: Gas explosion kills at least 19 in Tehran

A gas explosion at a health clinic in Tehran has left at least 19 people dead. A similar blast occurred at a military site in the capital last week. (30.06.2020)  

Iran's Natanz nuclear facility damaged in fire

A fire at Iran's underground Natanz nuclear facility led to significant damage to a new centrifuge assembly center. There were no casualties. (06.07.2020)  

Blasts hit Iran-owned oil tanker near Saudi port city

An Iranian oil tanker has suffered explosions on board, Iran's state-run news agency and other media say. The owners said the explosions were likely caused by missile strikes. (11.10.2019)  

Advertisement