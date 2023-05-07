  1. Skip to content
A file photo of five veiled women running on a tartan track
Iran's strict dress code for women meant that female athletes have had to compete while wearing headscarvesImage: Javad Moghimi/Abaca/picture-alliance
SocietyIran

Iran: Sports boss quits over unveiled runners — report

8 minutes ago

The head of Iran's athletics federation has resigned, state media said, after female runners participated in a marathon without wearing headscarves.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R0dD

Iran's state news agency IRNA said on Sunday that the head of the country's athletics federation resigned over a sporting event where women competed without the mandatory headscarf.

"Hashem Siami resigned from his post due to the controversies that arose from the endurance [running] race organized in Shiraz" in southern Iran, IRNA said.

On Saturday, images and footage shared on social media showed women running in sportswear without the obligatory hijab, which has been part of Iran's strict dress code for women since the 1980s.

Marathon organizers under fire

Siami's reported resignation came after the provincial prosecutor summoned the organizers of the marathon over what he called "destructive" action. 

Mustafa Bahraini, the prosecutor, added that the "shortcomings, omissions and possible culpability of the officials" would be probed. 

IRNA quoted Siami as saying that he had not been involved in organizing the event, and that the unveiled athletes were not part of the national federation. 

Iranian women continue to fight for freedom

Defying hijab enforcement

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Jina Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab. 

Amid the protests, images and media reports have shown that more women were defying Iran's enforcement of headscarf-wearing in public — and authorities continue to crack down on the phenomenon

According to local media, Tehran authorities last week launched proceedings against at least four actors for appearing in public without the hijab. 

Last month, officials said over 150 commercial establishments across Iran were closed after employees had allegedly violated the dress code. 

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

fb/dj (AFP, DW sources) 

Protest in Indien gegen das jüngste Hijab-Verbot in der Schule

Is the hijab a symbol of oppression or freedom?

Is the hijab a symbol of oppression or freedom?

In Iran, hundreds of thousands of women protested last year against the country's hijab mandate. But in India, Muslim students in the southern state of Karnataka protested for the right to wear hijabs in their classrooms after a government ban.
SocietyJanuary 31, 202302:50 min
An aerial view shows damaged and destroyed buildings in Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut.

Ukraine updates: Moscow 'promised' Wagner more ammunition

Conflicts5 hours ago
