Iran 'shoots down US drone over its territory'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have shot down a US drone, the elite force's news website claimed Thursday. However, the US military denied flying over Iranian airspace.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed Thursday they shot down a US drone in the southern province of Hormozgan.
State news agency IRNA quoted the Guard's news website, Sepah News, as saying that the Islamic country's military force targeted the "RQ-4 Global Hawk" when it entered Iran's airspace "near the Kouhmobarak district in the south."
Responding swiftly to the Iranian claim, the US military said it did not violate Iranian airspace on Wednesday.
"No US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today," said Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US military's Central Command.
The US last week did confirm a previous Iranian attempt to shoot down one of its drones.
Read more: Iran-US tensions flare in the Persian Gulf: What's at stake
Rising tensions
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated over the past month, with the US accusing Iran of continued malign activity and unspecified threats against the United States and its allies. Washington has also increased its military presence in the region.
The US accused Iran last week of attacking Japanese and Norwegian flagged tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Washington released video and pictures purporting to show a Revolutionary Guard boat removing an unexploded limpet mine.
Iranian officials rejected US claims that Tehran was behind the blasts.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday there was "strong evidence" Iran was behind the twin tanker attacks.
Read more: EU warns against blaming Iran for oil tanker attacks
Deal under threat
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal last year and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran that have hit oil exports and sent its economy into freefall.
On Monday, Iran warned that it would soon surpass the amount of enriched uranium allowed under the international deal, ratcheting up pressure on European signatories to save the accord.
Iran's atomic energy agency also raised the prospect of increasing enrichment levels beyond the 3.67% level allowed under the deal for peaceful purposes.
Read more: Opinion: A Persian Gulf war can have no winners
shs/rt (AFP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The German foreign minister said all parties "must do everything to make sure it does not come to this." Iran has dismissed claims it attacked two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a crisis in the waterway. (19.06.2019)
More than half of Americans believe the US will go to war with Iran "within the next few years," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Fewer than 40% approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis. (21.05.2019)
European foreign ministers have urged restraint in directing blame over an alleged attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The US has pointed the finger at Iran, but European diplomats say they need more evidence. (17.06.2019)
One thousand extra troops are to be deployed to counter what the US perceives as Iran's threatening behavior. The US also released images it says provide proof that Tehran was responsible for attacks in the Gulf of Oman. (18.06.2019)
After the attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the US is blaming Iran. How credible is the accusation, asks DW's Rainer Sollich, and could there be other powers at play? (15.06.2019)
Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is "strong evidence" Iran carried out attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. She also warned Iran of consequences if it violated the 2015 international nuclear deal. (18.06.2019)
The US has blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf — a claim Iran denies. The dispute has raised concerns of a new conflict in the region. DW examines the key actors involved and their interests. (15.06.2019)