 Iran set to ′reduce commitments′ to nuclear deal | News | DW | 08.05.2019

News

Iranian state media has said Tehran plans to diminish its commitments under the terms of the nuclear deal. Iran was said to be taking the decision in response to the inability to resist US pressure of some signatories.

The Iranian flag flies in front of a UN building where closed-door nuclear talks take place (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Zak)

Iran is set to inform signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal that it no longer plans adhere to certain "voluntary commitments" made in the accord.

The decision comes after the US dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East to send a "clear and unmistakable" message to Tehran.

What Tehran is expected to say:

  • Iran will inform the governments of Germany, Britain, France, China and Russia about its plans by letter on Wednesday.
  • The country will stay within the terms of the 2015 nuclear treaty, but will revive some nuclear activity that was halted.
  • The action is being taken because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Read more: US military flare-up 'would be a godsend to Iran hardliners' 

Watch video 05:52

The impact of US sanctions

More to come...

