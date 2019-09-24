 Iran sentences suspect to death for spying for CIA | News | DW | 01.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran sentences suspect to death for spying for CIA

Courts in Iran have sentenced a person to death and jailed two others on charges of spying for the US. Ties between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated dramatically since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

An Iranian flag on stage with a US flag

An unnamed individual has been handed the death penalty in Iran for spying for the CIA, the judiciary said Tuesday.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said the suspect has appealed the verdict, and that a final decision would be delivered by the appeals court.

Esmaili added that the appeals tribunal had sentenced two Iranians — identified as Ali Nafarieh and Mohammad Ali Babapour — to 10 years in prison, also for being US spies.

A third suspect, Mohammad Aminnassab, was accused of spying for British intelligence and also given a 10-year jail sentence.

Read moreGermany urges US to talk with Iran

It's not unusual for Iran's judiciary to hand out harsh punishments for espionage-related cases.

It's not clear if the latest verdicts are linked to Iran's announcement in July that it had detained 17 agents accused of working for the CIA.

They came after months of rising tensions between Iran, the US and other NATO members following US President Donald Trump's decision last year to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and impose sanctions on Tehran.

A series of confrontations involving tankers in the Persian Gulf, and a recent attack on US ally Saudi Arabia's oil installations, have further added to hostilities in the region.  

Watch video 03:14

Rising tensions over Iran deter travelers

nm/rc (Reuters, AP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

US 'locked and loaded' after blaming Iran for Saudi oil attack

US officials have suggested that Iran was behind the Saudi oil attacks, saying satellite images show it is unlikely that Houthis carried them out. Germany said it is working with partners to determine who is responsible. (16.09.2019)  

Germany urges US to talk with Iran

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says a thaw in US-Iran tensions must result in new talks about the 2015 nuclear deal. European leaders have struggled to prevent Iran suffering under crippling new US sanctions. (30.08.2019)  

Iran's Revolutionary Guard ready for 'any scenario' as tensions escalate

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said it is "ready for any scenario" and will retaliate if Iran is targeted. The warning came as the US approved the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia, Tehran's archfoe in the region. (21.09.2019)  

Saudi oil attacks: Weapons 'came from Iran'

The weapons used to hit two oil facilities came from Iran, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. Despite its "grave concern," Russia has said that military retaliation would be "unacceptable." (16.09.2019)  

Iran charges three Australians with espionage

Two travel bloggers and an academic have been detained without charges for weeks. Now, they stand accused of photographing military sites and spying for a foreign power. (17.09.2019)  

Iran threatens to seize UK ship over Gibraltar incident

A senior Iranian official has said that Tehran should retaliate after the Royal Marines confiscated an oil tanker. It is believed that the vessel called Grace 1 was headed for Syria, in violation of EU sanctions. (05.07.2019)  

Iran claims it dismantled CIA spy ring, sentencing some to death

The Intelligence Ministry in Tehran said it had detained 17 agents it suspected of being US spies. President Trump has said the claims are "totally false." (22.07.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rising tensions over Iran deter travelers  

Related content

Russland Flaggen an der amerikanischen Botschaft in Moskau

Russia says alleged US spy declared missing 24.09.2019

Moscow said ex-Kremlin official Oleg Smolenkov, alleged to be a CIA spy, has officially been declared missing. Smolenkov reportedly had access to Vladimir Putin and was extracted in 2017 to avoid media exposure.

Screenshot Instagram-Account Jolie King & Mark Firkin, im Iran festgenommene Australier

Iran charges three Australians with espionage 17.09.2019

Two travel bloggers and an academic have been detained without charges for weeks. Now, they stand accused of photographing military sites and spying for a foreign power.

China Symbolbild Hacker

FBI arrests California man for delivering US secrets to China 01.10.2019

A California tour guide has been charged with delivering classified information to China. FBI Director Christopher Wray says the country poses a more serious intelligence threat to the US than any other — even Russia.

Advertisement