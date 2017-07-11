Iran sentences German human rights advocate to 10 years in prison over 'propaganda'

A German-Iranian woman was sentenced to prison on Wednesday, charged with participating in "the management of an illegal group and propaganda activities against the regime," according to HRANA news agency.

Nahid Taghavi was arrested at her Tehran apartment in October 2020 and has been held at Tehran's Evin prison since.

She was known to be an advocate for human rights in Iran, in particular for women's rights and freedom of expression, according to the human rights group IGFM.

The 66-year-old was handed a prison sentence of 10 years and 8 months.

Her daughter confirmed the sentence in a post on Twitter.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

jcg/aw (AFP, dpa)