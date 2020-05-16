 Iran sentences French academic Fariba Adelkhah to 6 years jail | News | DW | 16.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran sentences French academic Fariba Adelkhah to 6 years jail

French-Iranian scholar Fariba Adelkhah has been jailed for "conspiring against national security" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic." Tehran has rejected France's demands for her release.

This file handout picture taken in 2012 in an undisclosed location and released on July 16, 2019, by Sciences Po university shows Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah

A court in Iran has sentenced French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer said Saturday.

The 60-year-old anthropologist has been behind bars since June.

France has called for her release. But Iran, which does not recognize dual-nationality, has dismissed those demands as attempts to meddle in Tehran's domestic affairs.

According to Adelkhah's lawyer, she was sentenced to five years in jail for "gathering and conspiring against national security," as well as one year for "propaganda against the Islamic Republic."

"We have appealed and if accepted, the sentence will drop to five years," lawyer Said Dehghan told the Reuters news agency.

Adelkhah is an expert on Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po university in Paris.

Adelkhah was arrested last year along with her French colleague and partner, Roland Marchal. He was released as part of a prisoner swap deal in March.

In return for his freedom, France released Jallal Rohollahnejad, an Iranian engineer who faced extradition to the US for allegedly violating US sanctions. Washington at the time said it "deeply regrets" the move.

In recent years, Iranian security authorities have detained dozens of dual nationals on national security and spying charges.

nm/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Fearful, persistent: Fighting for freedom of expression in Iran

Whether on their phones, on the streets or in the courtroom, Iranians are trying to push back against tightening restrictions on their freedom of expression, though there are mixed views as to if they will succeed. (14.03.2019)  

German citizen freed in prisoner swap, says Iran

The German man had been sentenced to three years in prison for taking pictures of "sensitive places." He was freed after German authorities released an Iranian citizen wanted in the US over alleged sanctions violations. (18.02.2020)  

Iran says willing for prisoner swap with US amid pandemic

Iran has said it is ready to hold talks on having an unconditional prisoner swap with the US, citing coronavirus fears, among other factors. Tehran said it was now waiting for a reply from Washington. (10.05.2020)  

Related content

Ruanda Symbolbild Völkermord | Französische Soldaten

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France 16.05.2020

The 84-year-old fugitive was living under a false name in an apartment near Paris. He was wanted for alleged crimes during the Rwandan genocide.

DW Sendung Shift | Themenbild Hetze im Netz

France passes disputed law on online hate speech 13.05.2020

Under a new law in France, Facebook, Twitter and similar online platforms will need to remove illegal content quickly or face large fines. Some critics say the law puts private companies in charge of policing speech.

France Iran Frankreich Iran Demonstration Fariba Adelkhah

Iran releases French academic Marchal in prisoner swap 21.03.2020

Authorities in the Islamic Republic have released Roland Marchal, who had been in prison since 2019. He was detained on charges of espionage but has been set free as part of a French-Iranian prisoner swap.

Advertisement