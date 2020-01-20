 Iran sentences alleged CIA spy to death | News | DW | 04.02.2020

News

Iran sentences alleged CIA spy to death

A spokesman for Iran's judiciary has said one man was to be executed as a US spy. Two other suspects were given jail sentences.

A prison in Teheran

Iran said on Tuesday that its top court had confirmed a death sentence for an Iranian man accused of spying for US intelligence. Amir Rahimpour has been found guilty of passing along information about Iran's nuclear program to the CIA.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that two other alleged spies were given 15-year prison terms. The nationality of thes suspects has not been made public, but Esmaili said they were charity workers. 

"Amir Rahimpour, who was a CIA spy and got big pay out and tried to present part of Iran's nuclear information to the American
intelligence service, had been tried and sentenced to death and recently the supreme court upheld his sentence and you will see it carried out soon," Esmaili was quoted by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying.

more to come...

es/rt (AP, Reuters)

