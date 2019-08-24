 Iran sells oil from tanker released by Gibraltar | News | DW | 26.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran sells oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

Iran did not identify the buyer of the 2.1 million barrels of oil or where the vessel is currently headed. The US previously said it would take action to prevent the oil from being delivered to Syria.

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sits in the Strait of Gibraltar

The oil from an Iranian tanker at the heart of a standoff between Washington and Tehran has been sold, the Iranian government announced on Monday.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei did not identify who bought the 2.1 million barrels of crude oil onboard the ship  estimated to be worth $130 million (€117 million).

He added the buyer of the oil will now decide the ship's destination.

After being blocked from docking in Greece, the vessel had been headed to Turkey over the weekend, although it is not clear whether it will stop there.

The ship is still currently in the Mediterranean Sea and heading east.

US trying to seize tanker

The Adrian Darya 1, previously called Grace 1, was detained for weeks by the British Royal Marines off Gibraltar after authorities seized the vessel on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions with Syria.

The ship was released in mid-August, but the US is still trying to seize it and has warned other nations in the region not to assist it.

US President Donald Trump's administration has said it will take action to prevent the Adrian Darya 1 from delivering oil to Syria.

They also claim that the tanker is controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, which Washington has dubbed a terrorist organization.

Watch video 03:16

Island of Hormuz feels effects of Iran conflict with US

rs/rc (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany will not join US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany will not be taking part in a US-led mission to secure oil tanker ships sailing near Iran. The US ambassador in Berlin slammed the decision, saying Germany has responsibilities. (31.07.2019)  

Iranian oil tanker changes course to Turkey

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, has changed its destination to a port in Turkey. The US has threatened to sanction any party that takes the oil. (24.08.2019)  

Greece to deny support to Iranian oil tanker under US pressure

Greece has told Tehran it will not aid the Iranian flagged vessel by allowing it to dock. The US had suggested anyone cooperating with the tanker's requests was also assisting Iranian and Syrian campaigns of terror. (21.08.2019)  

Iran warns US over oil tanker

Tehran has threatened "grave consequences" if the US renews efforts to detain an oil tanker at the center of a diplomatic row. The vessel was detained in Gibraltar for six weeks but left anchorage on Sunday night. (19.08.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Island of Hormuz feels effects of Iran conflict with US  

Related content

Spanien Gibraltar | In Adrian Darya 1 umbenannter Grace 1 Supertanker

Iranian oil tanker changes course to Turkey 24.08.2019

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, has changed its destination to a port in Turkey. The US has threatened to sanction any party that takes the oil.

Spanien Gibraltar | In Adrian Darya 1 umbenannter Grace 1 Supertanker

Iran warns US over oil tanker 19.08.2019

Tehran has threatened "grave consequences" if the US renews efforts to detain an oil tanker at the center of a diplomatic row. The vessel was detained in Gibraltar for six weeks but left anchorage on Sunday night.

Supertanker «Grace 1» liegt vor Gibraltar

US issues warrant for Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar 16.08.2019

The US Justice Department has issued a federal warrant for the seizure of Grace 1, the Iranian oil tanker that was detained in Gibraltar. The US has said the vessel and the oil aboard are subject to forfeiture.

Advertisement