 Iran seizes foreign vessel in Persian Gulf: reports | News | DW | 04.08.2019

News

Iran seizes foreign vessel in Persian Gulf: reports

Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, which it said was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, two Middle East TV channels have reported.

Oil vessel (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Abulgasim)

Iran has seized a foreign ship in the Persian Gulf, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV and Iran's Press TV reported on Sunday.

Citing Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Press TV said the vessel was an oil tanker which was caught smuggling fuel to some Arab states.

A Guards commander was cited as saying that the ship was carrying 700,000 liters (185,000 gallons) of fuel.

The channel said 7 crew onboard the vessel were detained.

More to follow...

