Iran-seized South Korean ship, captain released, Seoul says

Iranian authorities have released the South Korean ship Hankuk Chemi and its captain, the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. The oil tanker was seized by Iranian forces in January near the Strait of Hormuz.

"The ship departed safely today," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Tehran had announced it would release the ship earlier in the week, but Seoul said the multinational crew of more than 20 sailors were still on board the vessel. Iranian leaders have claimed they stopped the ship due to "environmental pollution," but the vessel's owners have rejected these accusations.

Was the ship's seizure an extortion attempt by Iran?

The seizure of the ship may be an extortion attempt by Tehran to pressure Seoul into releasing billions of dollars in South Korean banks that are frozen due to US sanctions. Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei has previously said $7 billion (€5.8 billion) in Iranian funds are tied up in the South Korean financial system due to the sanctions.

More to come...

wd/sms (AP, Reuters)