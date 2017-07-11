Iran says it is enriching uranium with 20% purity

An Iranian government spokesman said on Monday that the country had started enriching uranium of up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility.

It would put Tehran's program a technical step away from weapons-grade levels,

"A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20% enriched uranium has started in Fordow enrichment complex," government spokesman Ali Rabeie told Iranian state media.

The news comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump.

The outgoing president unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, and ordered the killing of Tehran's top atomic expert last year.

The deal’s main aim was to extend the time Iran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, to at least a year from roughly two to three months. It also lifted international sanctions against Tehran.

On Jan 1, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran had told the watchdog it planned to resume enrichment up to 20% at Fordow site, which is buried inside a mountain.

"The process of gas injection to centrifuges has started a few hours ago and the first product of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas will be available in a few hours," Rabeie said.

Watch video 02:52 Iran is blaming Israel, but is Israel actually to blame?

"The process has started after taking measures like informing the U.N. nuclear watchdog."

Iran’s decision to begin enriching to 20% a decade ago nearly brought an Israeli strike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 nuclear deal.

