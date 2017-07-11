Iran says it has enriched uranium with 60% purity

Iran said Friday that it had started 60% uranium enrichment at its Natanz site, just days after an explosion at the plant that Tehran blamed on Israel.

Tehran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf tweeted: "I am proud to announce that at 00:40 last night, and on the night of the pilgrimage of Sayyid al-Shuhada, young and pious Iranian scientists were able to obtain a product of 60% enriched uranium."

He added: "Congratulations to the brave people of Islamic Iran on this success."

The level is now at its highest ever and comes in the wake of a sabotage at Iran's Natanz nuclear plant last week. Iran said Israel was responsible for the attack.

Rising tensions

Friday's announcement marks a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East and casts doubt over the chances of finding any middle ground on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The 2015 accord between Iran and Germany, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, together with the European Union, is currently under discussion between representatives in Vienna.

The officials are hoping to resuscitate a deal that has been on life support ever since former US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal.



