Iran says it has enriched uranium with 60% purity

Iran said Friday it had successfully enriched its uranium by 60%.

Tehran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf tweeted: "I am proud to announce that at 00:40 last night, and on the night of the pilgrimage of Sayyid al-Shuhada, young and pious Iranian scientists were able to obtain a product of 60% enriched uranium."

He added: "Congratulations to the brave people of Islamic Iran on this success."

The level is now at its highest ever and comes in the wake of a sabotage at Iran's Natanz nuclear plant last week. Iran said Israel was responsible for the attack.

Friday's announcement marks a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

