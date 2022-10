Mass protests in Iran against the fundamentalist government – and a brutal police crackdown on demonstrations. Is the Islamic theocracy at risk? Guests: Gilda Sahebi (TAZ), Yalda Zarbakhch (DW), Daniel-Dylan Böhmer (Die Welt)

Image: DW

Gilda Sahebi, is an author and journalist of Iranian origin who writes, among other publications, for the German daily the TAZ.

Image: DW

Yalda Zabarkhch heads the Farsi desk here at Deutsche Welle.

Image: DW

Daniel-Dylan Böhmer, who reports on Iran for the Berlin based daily Die Welt.