Iran returns passport of detained British charity worker, UK lawmaker says

Detained British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been in Iranian custody since 2016 on suspicion of being a spy, has had her passport returned, according to her local MP.

What do we know so far?

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been given her passport and according to her understanding a negotiating team is currently in Iran.

"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq tweeted.

"I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now," she added.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken into custody at Tehran's airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. She, along with her supporters and human rights groups, have rebuked these allegations.

Earlier in 2021, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to an extra 12 months in prison on charges of spreading "propaganda against the system" for participating in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

In October, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard Ratcliffe embarked on a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in central London, accusing the British government of not doing enough to secure his wife's release.

Ratcliffe's husband urges Boris Johnson to take responsibility

Ratcliffe says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must take responsibility and claims "diplomatic agendas" have stalled his wife's path to freedom.

Ratcliffe had previously held a 15-day hunger strike in 2019 outside the Iranian Embassy. He says the move was crucial in securing the release of his daughter Gabriella.

At the time of Zaghari-Ratcliffe's arrest, the couple's daughter, who was 22 months old at the time, had her passport confiscated and was staying with her grandparents in Iran.

