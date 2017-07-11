Iran returns passport of detained British charity worker, UK lawmaker says

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Labour Party lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said she understands a British negotiating team is in Tehran, where Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being held under house arrest.
The UK, along with international human rights organizations, have urged Iran to release Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Detained British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been in Iranian custody since 2016 on suspicion of being a spy, has had her passport returned, according to her local MP.
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been given her passport and according to her understanding a negotiating team is currently in Iran.
"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq tweeted.
"I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now," she added.
