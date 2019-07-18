Iran reports seizure of British-flagged oil tanker in Gulf

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Friday that Iranian authorities have seized two vessels in the Straight of Hormuz.



Hunt said one of the ships was flying the British flag while the other was sailing under the Liberian flag. He added that the crews comprise of a range of nationalities but are not believed to be British citizens.

"These seizures are unacceptable," Hunt said as he was entering an emergency government meeting regarding the incidents. "It is essential that freedom of navigation is maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region."

Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed the seizure of the British-flagged ship, an oil tanker named Stena Impero. However, multiple reports in Iran said the Liberian-flagged Mesdar, owned by Norbulk Shipping UK, was not seized but briefly boarded and issued a warning over environmental regulation.

"Communication has been re-established with the vessel and [the captain] confirmed that the armed guards have left and the vessel is free to continue the voyage. All crew are safe and well," Norbulk said in a statement.

Ship 'ignored several warnings'

The owner of the Stena Impero, a Swedish-based transport company Stena Bulk, said Iranian forces took control of the tanker and directed it toward the Iranian coast.

The ship was "approached by unidentified small craft and a helicopter… while the vessel was in international waters," Stena Bulk said in a statement. "We are presently unable to contact the vessel," the company added.

The company said 23 people had been abroad the vessel, and that no injuries have been reported.

Quoting the Revolutionary Guard, Iran's state TV reported that the ship was captured for "not following international maritime regulations."

Citing an unnamed military source, Iran's news agency IRNA reported that the tanker had sailed in the wrong directions in a shipping lane and was ignoring directions.

"The tanker had turned off its tracker and ignored several warnings by the Guards before being captured," the source told the agency.

Retribution for Grace 1 tanker?

Iran's move comes after Britain detained an Iranian tanker, Grace 1 on July 4 near Gibraltar. A senior Iranian official then threatened "reciprocal action" over the incident.

Last week, UK authorities said Iranian forces had tried to capture one of their cargo vessels, forcing a Royal Navy warship to intervene. On Tuesday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused the "vicious British" of "piracy" and vowed retaliation.

On Thursday, the US claimed it had destroyed an Iranian drone, but these claims were disputed by Iranian officials.

