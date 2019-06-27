Iran reported to pass 300 kg limit on low-enriched uranium

Iran has breached the 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 international nuclear accord, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

The amount is well below that needed to produce one nuclear weapon. But the breach shows that Iran intends to ratchet up its response to the United States withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year and its reimposition of harsh unilateral sanctions.

Iranian officials had said that the country would likely exceed the uranium limit this week if the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal — China, Germany, France, Britain and Russia — failed to find a way for Tehran to receive the economic benefits promised in exchange for dismantling its nuclear program.

The Fars new agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had measured the stockpile on Monday. The Vienna-based agency made no immediate comment.

Iran is allowed to enrich up to 300 kg of uranium to 3.67% under the terms of the deal. It has not gone over the 3.67% threshold, but has threatened to do so by July 7. About 1500 kg of uranium enriched at around 90% is needed for one nuclear weapon.

Falling back under the 300 kg is easily reversible, and the remaining powers in the JCPOA would only become concerned if enrichment levels were ramped up to 20%, Francois Nicoullaud, a former French ambassador to Iran, told AFP.

"As long as Iran does not get close to a threshold of a ton of lightly enriched uranium, there is no pressing concern," Nicoullaud said. But if Iran "amassed, for example, a stock of 200 to 300 kilograms of uranium enriched to nearly 20% there would be cause for great concern.”

The International Crisis Group, a conflict prevention non-profit, wrote in a January assessment that to strengthen its negotiating position Tehran "could creep past some of the JCPOA’s boundaries both as a show of defiance and in hopes of pressuring the deal’s remaining parties to do more to save it."

More to come...

