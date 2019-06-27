 Iran reported to pass 300 kg limit on low-enriched uranium | News | DW | 01.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran reported to pass 300 kg limit on low-enriched uranium

Iran is reported to have breached the 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 international nuclear accord. The amount is far short of that needed for a nuclear weapon.

Iran 2010 Bau Atomkraftwerk in Bushehr (Getty Images/IIPA )

Iran has breached the 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 international nuclear accord, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

The amount is well below that needed to produce one nuclear weapon. But the breach shows that Iran intends to ratchet up its response to the United States withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year and its reimposition of harsh unilateral sanctions.

Iranian officials had said that the country would likely exceed the uranium limit this week if the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal — China, Germany, France, Britain and Russia — failed to find a way for Tehran to receive the economic benefits promised in exchange for dismantling its nuclear program.

The Fars new agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had measured the stockpile on Monday. The Vienna-based agency made no immediate comment.

Iran is allowed to enrich up to 300 kg of uranium to 3.67% under the terms of the deal. It has not gone over the 3.67% threshold, but has threatened to do so by July 7. About 1500 kg of uranium enriched at around 90% is needed for one nuclear weapon. 

Falling back under the 300 kg is easily reversible, and the remaining powers in the JCPOA would only become concerned if enrichment levels were ramped up to 20%, Francois Nicoullaud, a former French ambassador to Iran, told AFP.

"As long as Iran does not get close to a threshold of a ton of lightly enriched uranium, there is no pressing concern," Nicoullaud said. But if Iran "amassed, for example, a stock of 200 to 300 kilograms of uranium enriched to nearly 20% there would be cause for great concern.”

The International Crisis Group, a conflict prevention non-profit, wrote in a January assessment that to strengthen its negotiating position Tehran "could creep past some of the JCPOA’s boundaries both as a show of defiance and in hopes of pressuring the deal’s remaining parties to do more to save it."

More to come...

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

German-Iranian trade dwindles to a trickle

Business ties between Germany and Iran have suffered a major setback in recent months. US sanctions against Tehran are ratcheting up pressure on German companies, which have found it hard to stand their ground in Iran. (27.06.2019)  

How Trump's sanctions are crippling Iran's economy

The US move to reimpose sanctions on Iran and choke off the last remaining sources of Tehran's oil revenue has crippled the Iranian economy. For many ordinary Iranians, it's becoming increasingly hard to get by. (24.06.2019)  

EU mechanism for trade with Iran 'now operational'

The EU has created a mechanism that will allow European countries to trade with Iran despite US sanctions. The move is an attempt to show good will toward Iran and keep it in the 2015 nuclear deal. (28.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

What is the Iran nuclear deal? 27.06.2019

In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the US, China, Russia, France, Germany and the UK. Under the deal, Iran agreed to cut down on enriching uranium in exchange for relief from international sanctions. Now the pact is on the brink of collapse.

Future of Iran nuclear deal in question 27.06.2019

Iran looks poised to begin enriching uranium to a level in excess of that which is permitted under the 2015 nuclear deal. The country says it is not willing to honor its commitment to an agreement that the United States is no longer part of.

Bildkombo - Trump und Rohani

Iran warns US to drop sanctions as time runs out for nuclear deal 26.06.2019

Even while insisting they do not want a war, leaders of Iran and the US have again ratcheted up international tension. The EU is scrambling to salvage the landmark 2015 deal that froze Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  