Iran releases renowned filmmaker Rasoulof from jail: reports

Award-winning filmmaker Mohammed Rasoulof was arrested in July 2022. He had criticized the government's crackdown on demonstrators who were protesting over a deadly building collapse.

Iranian filmmaker Mohammed Rasoulof has been released after more than six months in incarceration in Tehran's notorious Ewin prison, economic news agency Eghtesad Online reported on Monday.

Shargh, a popular reformist newspaper, reported that Rasoulof had recently been furloughed from prison and formally released. The report did not mention any dates or other information.

There was no official comment from authorities in Iran.

Why was Rasoulof arrested?

Rasoulof was arrested in July 2022 for criticizing the government's crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan over a deadly building collapse that killed over 40 people.

Rasoulof was among a group of at least 70 people from the Iranian film industry who had published an open letter and posted statements on social media calling on their country's security forces to lay down their weapons.

Iranian filmmakers Mostafa Aleahmad and Jafar Panahi were also arrested in the same week.

Rasoulof's arrest came two months before nationwide protests broke out in Iran following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the country's morality police.

In 2020, Rasoulof's film "There is No Evil," which focuses on the death penalty in Iran, won the Golden Bear award at the Berlin film festival.

Rasoulof could not attend the ceremony due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iranian authorities.

Earlier this month, Tehran released Panahi, who was arrested for inquiring about the detention of Rasoulof and Aleahmad.

Authorities also granted bail to Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti after she was detained for criticizing the crackdown on the latest protests in Iran.

