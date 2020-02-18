 Iran releases French academic Marchal in prisoner swap | News | DW | 21.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran releases French academic Marchal in prisoner swap

Authorities in the Islamic Republic have released Roland Marchal, who had been in prison since 2019. He was detained on charges of espionage but has been set free as part of a French-Iranian prisoner swap.

Demonstrators in Paris call for Iran to release hostages Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Euler

Iranian authorities released French researcher Roland Marchal on Saturday, a French presidency official announced.

Marchal has been in prison since June 2019 when he was charged with "collusion against national security."

Read more: German citizen freed in prisoner swap, says Iran

Marchal, who is a senior researcher at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), is set to arrive in France around midday on Saturday, the official confirmed.

French President Emmanuel Macron also urged Tehran to release Marchal's Franco-Iranian colleague Fariba Adelkhah, who remains in jail. Marchal went to Iran to visit Adelkah and the pair were subsequently detained after accusations of espionage.

Prisoner exchange

The academic's release came about after Iran and France agreed to swap Marchal and an Iranian detained by Paris over alleged violations of US sanctions against Tehran.

France therefore released engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB on Friday.

Dozens of foreigners and dual citizens have been detained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards — most of them on charges of espionage.

Last month, France demanded Adelkhah and Marchal be released, but Tehran had dismissed the call as foreign interference.

jsi/kl (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: British-Iranian woman moved to Tehran mental ward

The family of a jailed British-Iranian woman says she has been taken to the psychiatric ward of a hospital in Tehran. The case has fueled tensions between Iran and the UK amid attempts to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. (17.07.2019)  

Related content

MSC Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz Maas Zarif

German citizen freed in prisoner swap, says Iran 18.02.2020

The German man had been sentenced to three years in prison for taking pictures of "sensitive places." He was freed after German authorities released an Iranian citizen wanted in the US over alleged sanctions violations.

Iran Teheran | Demonstration nach Dronenattacke gegen Qassem Soleimani

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — as it happened 03.01.2020

Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani. At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander.

Frankreich EU l Borrell will am Iran-Atomabkommen festhalten

EU foreign policy chief to visit Iran amid regional tensions 02.02.2020

Josep Borrell's first visit to Tehran comes as the nuclear deal is on life support. European signatories and Iran are still locked in negotiations over Iran's non-compliance with the deal's core elements.

Advertisement