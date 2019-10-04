 Iran releases Australian bloggers | News | DW | 05.10.2019

News

Iran releases Australian bloggers

Two Australian travel bloggers have been released from detention in Iran after three months. All charges have been dropped, said Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Screenshot Instagram-Account Jolie King & Mark Firkin

Australians Jolie King and Mark Firkin were released from detention in Iran and all charges against them have been dropped, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday.

The couple, who were in the country as travel bloggers, had been held in Tehran for almost three months after being arrested for taking photos of military facilities with a drone, Iranian officials claimed.

Foreign Minister Payne said the pair were on their way home and in "good health and in good spirits."

Payne said: "For Jolie and for Mark, the ordeal they have been through is now over, they are being reunited with their loved ones, which is a source of great relief and joy to everyone."

However, efforts are still ongoing in pursuit of the release of Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert. She was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Iran after being charged with spying last year.

Payne added: "We are continuing our discussions with the Iranian government, we don't accept the charges upon which she was convicted and we will seek to have her returned to Australia."

jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP, AP)

