Iran releases 2 imprisoned French citizens, Paris says

Phelan's family said that the 64-year-old's health had deteriorated in prison. They had convinced him to cancel his plan to go on a hunger strike, fearing he would die.
"The last seven months have been a very difficult ordeal for Bernard and for his family and I am pleased and relieved that this is now at an end," Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said after Phelan's release.
Why is Iran imprisoning foreigners?
French Foreign Minister Colonna said she had spoken to her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian earlier on Friday, saying she had emphasized "France's determination to ensure that the other French citizens still detained in Iran also rapidly regain their full freedom."
"We will continue to work for the return of our compatriots still detained in Iran," Macron said.
For its part, Iran described the release of Briere and Phelan as a "humanitarian action."
Amnesty: At least 26 people in Iran at risk of execution
But campaigners have said that Iran's practice of imprisoning foreigners is an intentional ploy to increase pressure and extract concessions from Western powers.
Talks aimed at restarting a 2015 deal that would see Iran reduce its nuclear program in exchange for eased sanctions have failed to progress. The deal fell apart in 2018 after then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out.