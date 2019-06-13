Iran rejects US blame for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

After two tankers loaded with petroleum products were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian officials rejected US claims that Tehran was behind the blasts.

The US accusations were made without "a shred of factual or circumstantial" evidence, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Twitter on Friday.

Previously, US Navy said it spotted Iranian vessels near the targeted tankers and published a video that it claims shows Iranian sailors removing a non-exploded limpet mine from the hull of one of the vessels.

However, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iranian navy came to "help" the ships and had "saved" their crews.

The tankers, Front Altair and Kokula Courageous, were attacked while sailing near Iran's coast

Magnetic limpet mines were previously used by Iran to sabotage oil tankers during the so-called "Tanker War" in the late 1980s.

Guido Steinberg from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs told DW there were "clear signs that the Iranians are responsible."

"It is Iran's modus operandi to use limpet mines and to show the US that they have opportunities to attack the flow of oil in the Persian Gulf and the Straits of Hormuz - but at the same time they are not attacking directly."

The most radical elelments in Iran's military are aiming to show that they can "stop the flow of oil" through the Hormuz Strait in case of a US or a Saudi attack. Almost one fifth of the world's oil exports — from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Iraq — passes is exported using this route.

The tensions between the US and Iran are already high over the US pullout from the 2015 nuclear accord and reimposing of economic sanctions. The Thursday blasts resemble a similar attack on four oil tankers in May, which the US officials also linked with Iran.

"If this goes on as it has been going on for two months now we will see a military escalation before the end of the Trump administration," Steinberg told DW.

The news of the attacks on the two tankers, one of which is owned by a Japanese company, come as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting Iran in a bid to ease tensions.

Following the incident, China's President Xi Jinping said Beijing would promote development of ties with Iran regardless of how the situation changes. China's official news agency Xinhua reported that Xi made the pledge while meeting his Iranian colleague, Hassan Rouhani, on the sidelines of a high-profile summit in Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

dj/rg (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

