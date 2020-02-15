 Iran refuses UN nuclear watchdog access to sites | News | DW | 04.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran refuses UN nuclear watchdog access to sites

Tehran has said it has "no obligation" to grant the International Atomic Energy Agency access to certain sites in Iran. Iranian officials accused Israel and the US of trying to "exert pressure" on the agency.

Iranian technician works at a uranium conversion facility

Iran said on Wednesday it has no obligation to fulfill requests from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to allow access to the country's nuclear sites, adding that such requests are based on "fabricated information" and require a legal basis.

"Intelligence services' fabricated information ... creates no obligation for Iran to consider such requests," said Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's ambassador to the UN in Vienna.

Abadi also accused the US and Israel of trying to "exert pressure on the agency... in order to distort the proactive and constructive cooperation" between the IAEA and Iran.

The comments come after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a regular quarterly update on Iran's nuclear activities.The quarterly said Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium nearly tripled since November to more than a ton, violating  the 2015 nuclear deal.

Leaked report

In addition to its regular quarterly update, the IAEA sent a second report to member states, reprimanding Iran for failing to grant UN inspectors access to one or more sites of interest. The report looked into Tehran's denial of access to two sites which two senior diplomats said are believed to have been active in the early 2000s. The two sites were reportedly among the three locations that the IAEA had been questioning since the middle of last year.

The report also said Tehran has not clarified the IAEA's questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.

It was unclear what exactly is thought to have taken place at the three sites, none of which the IAEA has visited before.

Read more: Opinion: Iran must save P5+1 nuclear deal — not the EU

'Not obliged' to respond

According to French news agency AFP, the IAEA said in Tuesday's report that it had received a letter from Iran saying Tehran did "not recognize any allegation on past activities and does not consider itself obliged to respond to such allegations".

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran's nuclear agency, was quoted on Wednesday by Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency as saying: "Not every question and every access is up to the agency." Kamalvandi said he believes the IAEA's questions to Tehran were based on distorted information by "the Zionist regime," referring to Israel. Iran does not recognize the state of Israel.

"Certainly, if any country in the world agrees to answer such questions, there will be thousands and millions of questions and also there will be thousands of requests to have access," Kamalvandi said, but did not elaborate further.

Watch video 02:00

EU ministers seek de-escalation strategy in Iran crisis

mvb/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU top diplomat presses Iran to preserve nuclear deal

The Iran nuclear deal is "more important than ever," the EU's foreign policy chief has told his Iranian counterpart in a "frank dialogue" over rising tensions in the Middle East. (16.01.2020)  

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)  

Related content

Deutschland München MSC Mohammed Dschawad Sarif

Iran seeks compromise from Europe on nuclear deal 15.02.2020

Iran would be willing to adhere to the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal if Europe is ready to compromise, Iran's foreign minister has said. The deal has been on life support since the US reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

USA Washington | Josep Borrell Fontelles und Mike Pompeo

Mideast peace plan, Iran top EU diplomat's agenda in US 07.02.2020

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell aimed to ease tension between the US and Iran and discuss a plan for peace in the Middle East while in Washington. He called the EU-US transatlantic bond vital for global stability.

Frankreich EU l Borrell will am Iran-Atomabkommen festhalten

EU foreign policy chief to visit Iran amid regional tensions 02.02.2020

Josep Borrell's first visit to Tehran comes as the nuclear deal is on life support. European signatories and Iran are still locked in negotiations over Iran's non-compliance with the deal's core elements.

Advertisement