Iran ramps up uranium enrichment

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said his country would begin injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges, marking another break with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"As of tomorrow, we will begin feeding gas into centrifuges at Fordow nuclear facility," said Rouhani during a press conference at an innovation factory. "Resistance is our honor."

Rouhani said he would instruct Iran's nuclear authority to return to begin injecting uranium gas into the centrifuges as of Wednesday. He noted that the latest violations of the deal could be reversed as soon as other parties adhere to their commitments.

"When other parties begin fully implementing their commitments, we will turn back and begin fully abiding by our commitments," Rouhani said.

More to come...

ls/rt (Reuters, AP)