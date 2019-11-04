 Iran ramps up uranium enrichment | News | DW | 05.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran ramps up uranium enrichment

Tehran will start injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at the Fordow plant on Wednesday, President Rouhani says. The move represents a further step away from Iran's commitments to the nuclear deal.

A poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini is seen next to bank of centrifuges

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said his country would begin injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges, marking another break with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"As of tomorrow, we will begin feeding gas into centrifuges at Fordow nuclear facility," said Rouhani during a press conference at an innovation factory. "Resistance is our honor."

Rouhani said he would instruct Iran's nuclear authority to return to begin injecting uranium gas into the centrifuges as of Wednesday. He noted that the latest violations of the deal could be reversed as soon as other parties adhere to their commitments.

"When other parties begin fully implementing their commitments, we will turn back and begin fully abiding by our commitments," Rouhani said.

Read more: Iran nuclear-deal crisis: Is war with the US ahead?

More to come...

Infographic outlining restrictions on Iran's nuclear program under 2015 accord

ls/rt (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Iran nuclear-deal crisis: Is war with the US ahead?

Iran has canceled parts of the nuclear deal and threatened to blockade access to oil in the Persian Gulf. The US has sent a fleet into the area. Is a third Gulf War in the making? Udo Bauer answers some big questions. (08.05.2019)  

Related content

Was der neueste Schritt des Iran beim Atomdeal bedeutet

Iran announces new nuclear deal violations 04.11.2019

Tehran said it has streamlined its ability to produce enriched uranium on the anniversary of the 1979 US hostage crisis. The head of Iran's nuclear program said it shows the country's "capacity and determination."

Iran, Teheran: Präsident Hassan Rouhani und Außenminister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iran to develop centrifuges in further step away from nuclear deal 05.09.2019

Tehran has announced efforts to speed up its uranium enrichment, a third breach of its faltering nuclear deal with world powers. As Iran gave European countries more time to save the pact, the US imposed fresh sanctions.

Was der neueste Schritt des Iran beim Atomdeal bedeutet

Iran expands uranium enrichment in new breach of nuclear deal 26.09.2019

Iran has been accumulating, or has been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a new report.

Advertisement