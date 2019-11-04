Iran ramps up uranium enrichment

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said his country would begin injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges, marking another break with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"As of tomorrow, we will begin feeding gas into centrifuges at Fordow nuclear facility," said Rouhani during a press conference at an innovation factory. "Resistance is our honor."

ls/rt (Reuters, AP)