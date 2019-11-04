Iran ramps up uranium enrichment

Tehran will start injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at the Fordow plant on Wednesday, President Rouhani says. The move represents a further step away from Iran's commitments to the nuclear deal.
"Resistance is our honor," said Rouhani during the opening of an innovation factory on the outskirts of Tehran.
